The New York Mets' inability to prepare against injuries and regression in the starting pitching rotation thrust them into desperation mode late last season. President of baseball operations David Stearns turned to rookies to help save the franchise's campaign. Although the efforts yielded some promising results — Nolan McLean was sensational — the team still missed the playoffs. This year, the Mets are arming to strike a balance between proven stars and talented prospects. Young Carson Benge will officially be included in that blueprint.

The No. 16 prospect in MLB will start in right field for the Mets in their Opening Day game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates, per manager Carlos Mendoza. Citi Field will give Benge a hearty welcome to the big leagues on Thursday afternoon. He has only played 56 combined games in Triple-A and Double-A, but the 2024 first-round draft selection made a compelling case for himself in spring training.

Benge went 15-for-41 with one double, one triple and five RBIs in 14 exhibition games. He also posted a .435 on-base percentage, .439 slugging percentage and .874 OPS. The 23-year-old out of Oklahoma State obviously inspires loads of optimism, as top-20 prospects generally do, but he has the luxury of joining a lineup well-supplied with credibility.

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If all goes well, Carson Benge will not feel pressure to play the hero role. Juan Soto, Francisco Lindor and Bo Bichette can share that responsibility and allow the rookie outfielder to gradually find his way in The Show. But Stearns and Mendoza do not view this man as a project. He is starting on Opening Day because the Mets believe he is ready to contribute to winning baseball.

Benge will face immediate adversity in the form of 2025 National League Cy Young Award winner Paul Skenes. He has a couple more days to celebrate his MLB promotion, and to mentally prepare himself for the obstacles that lie ahead.