As the New York Mets attempt to make it back to the playoffs, they signed infielder Bo Bichette to a $126 million contract. The Mets have big plans for their most expensive free agency signing of the offseason.

Normally, Bichette will be occupying third base for New York. But manager Carlos Mendoza has now confirmed that he will also be the backup shortstop should Francisco Lindor need any breaks, via Laura Albanese of Newsday.

On the surface, that seems like an obvious assignment. Bichette played shortstop for essentially the entirety of his seven-year run with the Toronto Blue Jays. However, in the context of how the Mets are currently built, it's an important assignment.

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For starters, Lindor suffered a broken hamate bone over the offseason. He has been able to make his return to action and looks ready for Opening Day. But if the Mets opt to be cautious in the beginning of the season, Bichette could play short while Lindor serves as the designated hitter.

Furthermore, New York will need to find playing time for both Brett Baty and Mark Vientos. Baty is slated to be the team's DH while Vientos is currently in a bench role. Knowing they could move Bichette off third and mix-and-match their infield could also Mendoza to be creative with his lineups.

Ultimately though, Lindor will be at shortstop for the Mets more often than not. New York knows they can't afford to not have him at the top of the lineup. Still, it's clear Bichette has made a strong impression in his short time with the team.