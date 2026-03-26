The New York Mets got an immediate return on their offseason investment Thursday as Luis Robert Jr. delivered his first RBI in a Mets uniform during Opening Day vs. the Chicago White Sox at Citi Field. Robert, acquired via trade to anchor center field and add a boost to the lineup, positioned himself as a central piece of the Mets’ 2026 offensive core, making his early statement in his debut with his new club. The moment, shared by SNY Mets on X, formerly Twitter, shows Robert driving in Francisco Lindor to extend the Mets’ lead to 6-3.

“Luis Robert Jr.’s first hit as a Met brings home Francisco Lindor to make it 6-3!”

Luis Robert Jr.’s first hit as a Met brings home Francisco Lindor to make it 6-3! pic.twitter.com/jUImMO4iQe — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) March 26, 2026

Robert’s RBI knock came at Citi Field on the Mets’ 2026 Opening Day, the payoff to a deliberately slow buildup designed to safeguard his health. After the club postponed his spring debut until March 11 to prioritize conditioning and manage his workload, seeing him not only in the Opening Day lineup but also driving in a run underscored how carefully the Mets had executed their plan.

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The play itself—an RBI single scoring Lindor—demonstrates Robert’s ability to immediately integrate into a lineup bolstered by stars. While one at-bat does not define long-term success, it provides a tangible early return on a trade that cost the Mets significant prospect capital.

Robert also used the moment to showcase his trademark aggression, jumping on a hittable pitch early in the count rather than easing in.

What remains to be seen is how the veteran slugger handles the demands of a full 162-game season and whether he can maintain consistency both offensively and defensively. For now, his first Opening Day contribution stands as a clear early indicator of his readiness and his fit within the Mets’ core, as he’s 2-for-3 with two hits and a walk with the Mets leading the Pirates 9–4 in the top of the sixth inning.