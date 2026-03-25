As Opening Day approaches, the New York Mets are putting the final touches on their roster. For one catcher, that meant the end of the road in New York.

The Mets have released Austin Barnes, via Anthony DiComo of MLB.com. Hayden Senger and Kevin Parada remain as the team's top backstop options in the minor leagues.

On the major league squad, Francisco Alvarez will be the starter while Luis Torrens serves as backup. There could be some changes as the season goes on. But at least entering Opening Day, New York's backstop plan is set in stone.

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The Mets signed Barnes to a minor league contract back in January. Over eight spring training games, the catcher hit .313 with a pair of RBIs. Yet, New York still decided to go in a different direction organizational.

If Barnes decides to continue his career, it shouldn't be too difficult for him to find another opportunity; although it'll likely have to come at the minor league level to start. The catcher spent 11 years with the Los Angeles Dodgers prior to his Mets run, appearing in 612 games and winning two World Series. Overall, Barnes hit .223 with 35 home runs and 162 RBIs.

There will be plenty of roster decisions across MLB with Opening Day approaching. Because of that, a spot for Barnes may open depending how other teams operate. As for the Mets, if catching injuries ever start piling up, they know exactly what the veteran offers should he remain available. They remain confident in Alvarez's ability to produce as the starter though.