The New York Mets finally righted the ship with Saturday night's 11-4 win over the Philadelphia Phillies. They set a franchise record for home runs with seven, also tying the major league baseball record in the process. Catcher Francisco Alvarez hit the final home run that tied the major league record. However, that wasn't enough to keep him with the Mets. On Sunday, the team decided to demote Alvarez to the minors according to Mets beat reporter Jorge Castillo on X, formerly Twitter.

“The Mets optioned Francisco Alvarez to Triple-A Syracuse and called up Hayden Senger,” posted Castillo on the social media platform.

Senger will take Alvarez's spot on the major league roster. Luis Torrens will take over the starting role. A certainly disappointing set of circumstances for both Alvarez and the Mets brass, led by president of baseball operations David Stearns. They obviously felt Alvarez needed a reset away from the bright lights of Citi Field. Yet, as the team faces off against the Phillies for the right to hold the NL East lead, was the timing right?

Can Francisco Alvarez return to Mets sooner rather than later?

Whether it is or isn't, the move is done. Torrens is now the number one backstop. If the Mets win Sunday night, then they lead the division. After losing seven games in a row before Saturday's victory, retaking the East is certainly something New York does not want to take for granted. If Torrens gives them the best shot to capture and hold that advantage, then giving him the reins is a smart move.

Stearns and manager Carlos Mendoza likely hope that Alvarez will make his return sooner rather than later. The Mets are at their best when their young catcher is producing. That evidence is clear as day based on past results. So far, that hasn't happened in 2025. If they are to get back to the playoffs and make it even further than last year, then getting him right has to be one of top priorities for Mendoza, Stearns and the rest of the New York leadership.