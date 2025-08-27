Winners of four out of their last five, the New York Mets are attempting to march up the NL East standings. At the moment, the Mets are locked in a four-game set with the Philadelphia Phillies, the current division leaders. The Mets won the first two matchups at Citi Field and are looking to make it three in a row on Wednesday night. Before the key divisional matchup, New York's official X (formerly Twitter) account announced the team has promoted reliever Kevin Herget.

“We have made the following roster moves,” posted the team's official account on Wednesday.

With seven relief arms on the IL, including veterans like Reed Garrett, A.J Minter and Frankie Montas, the Mets needed some reinforcements as they look to finish this series against the Phillies strong. If New York completes a sweep, Philadelphia's lead of the NL East will shrink to three games. A little over a month is left in the regular season. Every game counts at this time of year. Can Herget and the Mets bullpen help the home inhabitants of Citi Field capture the NL East?

Can Mets lock down postseason spot in near future?

Last season was a solid one for the Mets. They went on a deep postseason run in manager Carlos Mendoza's first season, losing in the NL Championship Series to the Los Angeles Dodgers. If New York had gotten past the Dodgers, would they have beat their fellow city rival New York Yankees in the World Series? It's certainly an intriguing scenario to consider.

For now though, the focus is getting back to not only the NLCS, but the World Series as well. The Mets haven't made an appearance in the Fall Classic since 2015. The last time they won was 1986, almost 40 years ago. Herget and his fellow relievers will undoubtedly like to help their teammates get back there. Can they complete a series win over Philadelphia and increase their odds of an NL East title? If so, a path past the NLCS might be just a bit smoother come October.