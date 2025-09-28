The New York Mets controlled their own destiny entering a crucial three-game series against the Miami Marlins. A sweep of Miami would secure the final NL Wild Card berth for New York, sending the team to the playoffs for the second-straight season. But a brutal loss in the series opener complicated matters and left the Mets searching for answers.

However, New York rebounded from the disappointing defeat with a critical win Saturday. And Pete Alonso led the charge. Alonso got the Mets on the board, driving in a run with his National League-leading 41st double in the first inning. He then added a solo home run in the third.

After the game, the five-time All-Star was asked about his success against Marlins starter Eury Perez. “I was just feeling good pre-game. I'm wearing Juan Soto's socks, I put on Francisco Lindor's eye black, and then I used Brandon Nimmo's lotion. All my teammates, I’m really thankful for the good vibes,” Alonso said, per SNY.

Pete Alonso powers Mets past Marlins in pivotal win

The odd amalgamation of teammates’ possessions created a baseball Frankenstein monster as Alonso mashed the Marlins. Now the Mets await the results of the Cincinnati Reds’ matchup against the Milwaukee Brewers.

New York’s win gave the team a temporary half-game lead over Cincinnati. But the battle for the final NL playoff berth will be settled in the last game of the regular season. The Reds hold the all-important tiebreaker. The Mets need a win in the finale and a Cincinnati loss to claim the third National League Wild Card.

If this sounds familiar, it’s because this is the second-straight year New York has had a chance to clinch a playoff berth in the final game of the regular season. In 2024, the team beat the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 of a doubleheader to make the playoffs.

When asked about New York’s penchant for playing for the postseason in the finale, Alonso embraced the unusual trend. “Wouldn’t have it any other way. Let’s go Mets,” he said.

A disheartening showing in the opener against the Marlins led to criticism of the Mets' desire down the stretch. However, New York answered a poor showing by rookie starter Brandon Sproat with a clutch performance Saturday.

Clay Holmes dominated, delivering his best start of the season in a crucial, must-win game. Holmes allowed one hit and three walks in six scoreless innings as the Mets beat the Marlins 5-0.