The New York Mets kept their season alive with a crucial 5-0 win over the Miami Marlins Saturday. Now New York’s playoff hopes will come down to the final game of the regular season. The team needs a win and some help from the Cincinnati Reds to clinch the third NL Wild Card berth. And the Mets will turn to a veteran pitcher in the finale.

Sean Manaea will start Game 162 for the Mets, per the New York Post’s Mike Puma. Manager Carlos Mendoza is clearly banking on Manaea’s experience and upside despite his erratic season as the team places its Wild Card hopes in his hands.

Mets remain in Wild Card race after crucial win

It’s a risky decision for the Mets as Manaea has only made 11 starts this season. And the 10th-year veteran has struggled with a 5.80 ERA and 1.220 WHIP. Manaea also endured injury setbacks in 2025, missing time with an oblique strain.

Manaea worked out of the bullpen in his most recent appearance as the Mets turned to a trio of rookie starters to boost their struggling rotation. In his last outing, Manaea allowed two runs on two hits in one inning of work.

However, the veteran lefty had a strong season for New York in 2024, posting a 12-6 record with a 3.47 ERA and 1.084 WHIP. The Mets are hoping Manaea can deliver as the team prepares for its biggest game of the year so far. But Mendoza will undoubtedly have the pitcher on a short leash Sunday.

New York began its three-game series against the Marlins in control of its destiny. A sweep in Miami would have secured the team a playoff berth. But a 6-2 loss in the opener led to criticism about the Mets’ lack of desire down the stretch.

The team rebounded in Game 2. Clay Holmes delivered his best start of the season, allowing one hit and three walks in six scoreless innings. Pete Alonso contributed a double and a home run as the Mets won 5-0.

Unfortunately for New York, the Reds also won on Saturday. The teams enter the final game of the regular season with identical records. However, Cincinnati holds the tiebreaker, meaning the Mets need a win and a Reds loss to clinch the final NL Wild Card berth.