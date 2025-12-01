The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders at home on Sunday, 31-14, but that victory apparently came at a cost. Los Angeles star quarterback Justin Herbert reportedly suffered a hand injury that could force him to miss time, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

“Chargers QB Justin Herbert fractured his left hand today vs. the Raiders and is set to undergo surgery Monday, per HC Jim Harbaugh. The team is uncertain if Herbert will miss any time,” Schefter shared via a social media post on X, formerly Twitter.

Herbert went 15-of-20 for 151 passing yards and two touchdowns with an interception in the win over the Raiders.

The former Oregon Ducks star quarterback appeared to suffer the said injury during Los Angeles' first drive, as he left the game to get his hand checked out in the locker room. He was able to return to the contest and finish the job under center, but his immediate outlook is now up in the air, as he is about to go under the knife to address the injury.

If anything, the injury is to his non-throwing hand, though that can still affect his grip on the ball.

Should Herbert be held back for at least a game, the Chargers will likely turn to Trey Lance to be their temporary starting quarterback. Lance was signed by the Chargers in the offseason to a one-year, $2 million contract, but the former No. 3 NFL draft pick overall has only seen action in two games and completed six of 12 passes so far in the 2025 campaign.

The Chargers' win in Week 13 put them at 8-4 overall, good for the No. 5 seed in the AFC at the moment. That victory also sends a message to the Denver Broncos that Los Angeles remains very much in contention for the top spot in the AFC West division.

The Chargers are scheduled to face Jalen Hurts and the Philadelphia Eagles in Week 14 at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.