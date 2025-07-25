All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has embraced being the focal point of the New York Mets’ bullpen, and he might be open to helping another team during his offseason.

Diaz recently told Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post that he would be open to playing for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. During the 2023 tournament, the New York righty suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating a win over the Dominican Republic.

“As of now, I would play if I had the chance to play,” Diaz said. “I would play to represent my country.”

Despite missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign as a result of the incident, Diaz would feel comfortable returning to the event. The Naguabo native also made the point that he did not get injured while he was actively competing.

“I didn’t get hurt pitching,” Diaz said. “That’s something that can happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching, maybe I would be a little bit scared [to return to the WBC].

“But I just want to go there and represent my country and have fun.”

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is Puerto Rico’s team captain, adding more incentive for Diaz to join the team in anticipation of the March competition. Further, Diaz has already been helping the five-time All-Star recruit other players.

“If I get the chance, I want to play with [Lindor] again,” Diaz said.

Diaz has been enjoying a fruitful 2025. Across 40.2 innings, he has recorded 21 saves and posted a 1.55 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 99th percentile in both K% and xERA.

The 31-year-old has two years and $37 million left on his present contract with New York. Diaz could choose to opt out this winter and test free agency. But, it is not known if this would impact his choice to potentially play in the WBC.

More New York Mets News
image thumbnail
Mets’ perfect Dylan Cease trade proposal to PadresGarrett Kerman ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) in the dugout before a game against the Atlanta Braves at Truist Park.
Mets rumors: Harrison Bader, Cedric Mullins mentioned as possible New York trade targetsBenedetto Vitale ·
New York Mets former third baseman David Wright speaks to the crowd after his number was retired by the Mets before a game against the Cincinnati Reds at Citi Field. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Joe Torre’s David Wright Hall of Fame claim will excite Mets fansColin Loughran ·
New York Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada (11) collides with Los Angeles Dodgers second baseman Chase Utley (26) at second base during the seventh inning in game two of the NLDS at Dodger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Former Dodgers star gets 100% real on controversial 2015 playoff incidentColin Loughran ·
New York Mets manager Carlos Mendoza (64) watches from the dugout against the Kansas City Royals prior to a game at Kauffman Stadium.
Mets rumors: 1 ‘guarantee’ of trade deadlineJackson Stone ·
Arizona Diamondbacks designated hitter Eugenio Suarez in the first inning against the Houston Astros at Chase Field.
MLB rumors: Jeff Passan adds Mets to laundry list of Eugenio Suarez trade suitorsZachary Howell ·