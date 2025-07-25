All-Star closer Edwin Diaz has embraced being the focal point of the New York Mets’ bullpen, and he might be open to helping another team during his offseason.

Diaz recently told Mark W. Sanchez of the New York Post that he would be open to playing for Puerto Rico in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. During the 2023 tournament, the New York righty suffered a torn patellar tendon in his right knee while celebrating a win over the Dominican Republic.

“As of now, I would play if I had the chance to play,” Diaz said. “I would play to represent my country.”

Despite missing the entirety of the 2023 campaign as a result of the incident, Diaz would feel comfortable returning to the event. The Naguabo native also made the point that he did not get injured while he was actively competing.

“I didn’t get hurt pitching,” Diaz said. “That’s something that can happen at my house or wherever. If I was pitching, maybe I would be a little bit scared [to return to the WBC].

“But I just want to go there and represent my country and have fun.”

Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor is Puerto Rico’s team captain, adding more incentive for Diaz to join the team in anticipation of the March competition. Further, Diaz has already been helping the five-time All-Star recruit other players.

“If I get the chance, I want to play with [Lindor] again,” Diaz said.

Diaz has been enjoying a fruitful 2025. Across 40.2 innings, he has recorded 21 saves and posted a 1.55 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranks in the 99th percentile in both K% and xERA.

The 31-year-old has two years and $37 million left on his present contract with New York. Diaz could choose to opt out this winter and test free agency. But, it is not known if this would impact his choice to potentially play in the WBC.