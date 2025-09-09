With the 2025 MLB regular season on its last legs, every game counts for those in the playoff hunt. This is especially the case for the New York Mets, a team that, on Monday, entered a four-game series against NL East leader Philadelphia Phillies. The Mets were already seven games behind the Phillies in the standings prior to their series-opening contest, which is a huge deficit with to make up with 19 games remaining in the season.

And now, the NL East crown appears to be even more unattainable for the Mets in the aftermath of their 1-0 defeat to the Phillies. Philly's lead is up to eight games now with 18 games remaining, and it would take a major collapse from the Phillies for the Mets to somehow end up with the division title.

Be that as it may, Mets first baseman Pete Alonso is not sweating anything. After all, if the season were to end today, they would be in the NL Wild Card round to face the Los Angeles Dodgers; and as anyone would attest to, the MLB playoffs might be the biggest crapshoot in North American professional sports.