The New York Mets have been one of baseball’s most active teams to begin the offseason, and they may have to part with one of their most touted youngsters if they have designs on significantly improving their roster.

According to Jon Heyman of the New York Post, the Mets are interested in Minnesota Twins starting pitcher Joe Ryan, and the Twins are believed to like Mets righty Jonah Tong.

It is no secret that the Mets are seeking starters. Veterans such as Kodai Senga, Frankie Montas, and Sean Manaea failed to provide consistent performances across the 2025 campaign. Ryan would be a perfect fit in Queens.

Over 31 games with the Twins last season, Ryan went 13-10 and posted a 3.42 ERA. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 93rd percentile in Fastball Run Value and the 87th percentile in BB%.

Ryan’s name was brought up by many fans and pundits ahead of the trade deadline, but the Twins ultimately decided to hang on to the San Francisco native despite finishing the campaign with a 70-92 record.

Tong made five starts for the Mets last season. Over 18.2 innings, the 22-year-old earned just a 7.71 ERA, but showed signs of excellence that could develop over time. The rookie was not expected to make his debut this past summer, but injuries and his speedy ascent through the minors accelerated his progression.

It is not known if the Mets would be willing to include Tong in a potential deal for Ryan, but there could be mutual interest depending on how aggressive New York would like to be.