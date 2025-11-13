The New York Mets have emerged as serious contenders to land Minnesota Twins ace Pablo Lopez this offseason, and for good reason. With David Stearns' mandate to acquire front-line starting pitching and the team's deep prospect pool, acquiring Lopez represents a realistic and compelling path forward for a franchise desperate to return to championship contention. Despite Lopez missing over half the 2025 season due to injuries, the 29-year-old right-hander remains one of the most coveted arms on the trade market heading into the winter meetings.

Lopez was on pace for one of the best seasons of his career before a forearm strain ended his campaign prematurely. In just 14 starts and 75.2 innings, he posted an impressive 2.74 ERA, showcasing the elite stuff that has made him a consistent performer throughout his career. Over the previous three seasons from 2022 through 2024, Lopez averaged 32 starts per year with at least 180 innings pitched annually, establishing himself as one of baseball's most durable workhorses. The Twins signed him to a four-year, $73.5 million extension in April 2023 that runs through the 2027 season, giving the organization long-term control over a pitcher hitting his prime years.​

For the Mets, acquiring Lopez fills their most pressing need: starting pitching depth. The organization's rotation struggled mightily in 2025, and Stearns has made it clear that if a top-of-the-rotation pitcher becomes available, the team will pursue him aggressively. The Mets possess the prospect capital necessary to make such a deal happen, with one of baseball's most talented farm systems featuring young arms that contending teams covet. Lopez represents a more attainable target than some other available aces on the market, and his contract situation actually works in the Mets' favor compared to other expensive veteran pitchers. At $21.5 million annually through 2027, Lopez's deal is significantly cheaper than many free-agent alternatives and represents excellent value for a pitcher with proven durability and consistent production.​

The Perfect Trade Package From New York

The Mets can construct a compelling offer centered around their top pitching prospects and complementary depth:

Mets Receive:

RHP Pablo Lopez

Article Continues Below

Twins Receive:

RHP Nolan McLean

RHP Jonah Tong

RHP Brandon Sproat

OF AJ Ewing

Why This Works For Both Teams

The Twins benefit from this arrangement by acquiring three elite young pitching arms who represent legitimate prospects for their rotation's future as they navigate their rebuild phase. McLean and Tong both retain rookie eligibility for 2026, meaning they have multiple years of arbitration control ahead rather than approaching free agency. Brandon Sproat, with his higher ceiling, provides the type of high-risk, high-reward talent that rebuilding organizations prioritize. The inclusion of AJ Ewing adds offensive depth to an organization that struggled offensively during their 2025 fire sale.​

For the Mets, acquiring Lopez immediately addresses their most critical need with a proven veteran ace who can anchor their rotation for the next three seasons. Rather than overpaying for free-agent pitchers or emptying the farm system for more costly trades, this deal allows Stearns to acquire a durable, consistent performer while retaining young position players like Jett Williams and Carson Benge who represent the organization's position player future. Lopez's durability and track record suggest the injury concerns from 2025 were anomalies, and at just 29 years old, he has several peak seasons remaining.​

The math makes sense for both sides. The Twins get legitimate young talent with controllable contracts to build around during their rebuilding timeline, while the Mets get the proven, cost-controlled ace they desperately need to compete in 2026 and beyond.