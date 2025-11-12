The New York Mets may have found stability at third base heading into the offseason. President of Baseball Operations David Stearns publicly endorsed Brett Baty, signaling confidence in the young infielder’s growth and his role in the organization’s long-term plans.

SNY Mets on X (formerly known as Twitter) posted a clip of Stearns discussing Baty’s progress and the team’s plans for next year, sharing his encouraging remarks made during a recent media appearance.

“Going into the offseason, he's probably someone we would pencil in for significant third base time next year. He earned more and more opportunity as the year went on, he's going to continue to get that.”

David Stearns says that Brett Baty "had a really good" 2025 season "Going into the offseason, he's probably someone we would pencil in for significant third base time next year. He earned more and more opportunity as the year went on, he's going to continue to get that" pic.twitter.com/L10CQ0sNjF — SNY Mets (@SNY_Mets) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The words from the Mets president of baseball operations served as a clear vote of confidence in Baty, who turns 26-years-old in two days and is coming off his best season as a pro. The third baseman hit .254 with 18 home runs, 50 RBIs, and showed significant defensive improvement — a performance that solidified him as a cornerstone of the Mets’ future at third base.

Baty’s 2025 campaign marked a breakout moment after years of fluctuating opportunity and development. His growth at the plate, coupled with steadier glove work, gave the Mets something they’ve lacked for years — reliability at the hot corner. His improved plate discipline and confidence in key moments helped turn him from a question mark into a foundational piece for the franchise’s next phase.

For an organization eager to turn the page after an inconsistent year, Stearns’ statement provides direction. It also hints that New York’s offseason priorities could shift away from infield upgrades and toward pitching, bullpen depth, and another middle-of-the-order bat.

The steady rise of Baty represents the kind of internal development Stearns has emphasized since taking over baseball operations — a balance of patience and progress. With team control through 2029, the fourth-year veteran offers affordable production and long-term upside at a key position.

For the Mets, this wasn’t just a compliment. It was a commitment and a glimpse into the type of franchise the organization’s leadership is working to build — disciplined, homegrown, and built to last.