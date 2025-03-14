The New York Yankees are looking to build off of their run to the World Series last year, where they fell short to the Los Angeles Dodgers in five games. Last season was a golden opportunity for the Yankees to break through and end their 15-year championship drought, but they fell short in the grandest stage, and through some self-inflicted wounds as well, particularly during the final game of the World Series.

The start of a new season brings forth renewed hopes, although the heart of the Yankees order won't be as stacked as it was last year when they had Juan Soto partner with Aaron Judge in the middle of the lineup. The Yankees were also already beset with unfortunate injury problems — with starting pitcher Gerrit Cole sustaining a season-ending injury that requires the dreaded Tommy John surgery.

Of course, only time will tell if the Yankees' retooling efforts will be enough to make up for the loss of two of their most important players in 2024. The AL East remains as stacked as ever, with the Baltimore Orioles' young core still continuing to grow, the Tampa Bay Rays always ready to graduate their next batch of talented prospects, the Boston Red Sox making a few huge additions of their own, and the Toronto Blue Jays rostering players with plenty of redemptive upside.

With all that said, here are a few bold predictions for the Yankees with there being two weeks left before the start of the regular season.

Yankees hit the panic button and find a way to bring in Sandy Alcantara via trade

The Yankees started the offseason from a position of starting pitching depth that they were able to trade Nestor Cortes to the Milwaukee Brewers to bring in closer Devin Williams. But since then, major calamities have befallen the Yankees' starting pitching corps. As was mentioned earlier, Gerrit Cole is out for the year, while Luis Gil, their breakout starter in 2024, is expected to be missing until at least late May due to a lat injury.

They may have brought in Max Fried during the offseason, and they still have a capable front three of Fried, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt. But the rotation behind those three is facing plenty of questions.

Marcus Stroman endured a rough 2024 campaign, and he was slated to be on the outside looking into the rotation if the Yankees were at full strength. But with the injuries to their key guys, Stroman, he of the 4.31 ERA in 30 games (29 starts) last season and a flat-out uninspiring 6.75 ERA across three Spring Training starts, will now have to play a huge role. They are also hoping for a major breakout from Will Warren.

Simply put, they have so many pitching question marks to be considered a lock to make the playoffs in 2025. And at some point, they will have to bite the bullet and bring in a legitimate ace-caliber pitcher to front the rotation. Enter Sandy Alcantara.

Trading relations between the Yankees and Miami Marlins have always been good. And with Alcantara enduring a bit of a down 2024 campaign, there is a chance that he could be had for cheaper than envisioned — especially if he struggles right out of the gates this season. The Yankees would do well to bet on his upside and trade whatever is left of their farm system to bring him in and hope that he regains the form he displayed during his Cy Young Award-winning 2023 campaign.

Jasson Dominguez emerges as a legitimate middle of the order threat

The 2024 season did not go as smoothly for Jasson Dominguez as his cup of coffee in the big leagues in 2023 did. Last season, Dominguez scuffled to the tune of a .617 OPS in 67 plate appearances, and he ended up appearing at the plate for a grand total of three times during last year's playoffs even though there seemed to be an outfield spot up for grabs amid the struggles of Alex Verdugo.

Dominguez, however, showed plenty of promise in 2023, putting up four home runs in just 33 plate appearances for an OPS of .980. And with the left field job being his to lose, expect the 22-year-old outfielder to be one of the most productive hitters in the Yankees order — warranting a spot in the middle of the order behind Aaron Judge as they try to put the memory of Juan Soto in the rearview mirror.

Aaron Judge wins third MVP award as Yankees find a way to win the AL East

Ultimately, the success of the Yankees will hinge on whether or not Aaron Judge can produce at an MVP level. Talent, however, is never the question with Judge. It's whether or not he can stay healthy for the entire season, which he was unable to do for the team in 2023, when they finished fourth in the AL East.

Judge, however, in this hypothetical world, will be able to shake off any injury woes and continue to rake as well as ever despite the departure of Juan Soto, leading to him winning his third MVP award as the Yankees take after their best player and win the division crown.