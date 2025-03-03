The New York Yankees have dealt with some concerning spring training injuries already this year. Giancarlo Stanton is on the injured list with an elbow issue and DJ LeMahieu got hurt in his first spring training game. Now, their starting rotation has been crushed. Luis Gil is the most recent Yankee to suffer an injury, per YES Network's Meredith Marakovits.

“Luis Gil has a high-grade lat strain. It will be at least a 6 week no throw. Still getting additional opinions and info,” Marakovits reported.

Gil won the Rookie of the Year in 2024 with 15 wins and a 3.50 ERA in 29 starts last year. He missed some time with injury but was able to come back for the playoffs. Gil struggled in both of his playoff starts, allowing six runs in eight innings with five walks and four strikeouts.

The Yankees do have an extra starting pitcher who has been a part of a lot of spring training conversations. Marcus Stroman was talked about all offseason in trade rumors and did not show up for the first day of training camp. But he did arrive before fines racked up and has pitched in multiple games. With Gil not throwing for six weeks, Stroman will be needed.

Gil is a prospect the Yankees have been very careful with over the years. He made MLB appearances as early as 2021 at 23 years old but Tommy John surgery delayed his rookie season. At 26 years old, he was a legitimate starter on a World Series contender. New York's patience paid off last year so they will be patient with this injury, not pushing the pitcher to come back any sooner than he is ready to.

If the Yankees need a pitcher to step up from the minors, it would be Will Warren. He was solid in his first spring start and could be an option to make the team if a Stroman trade still happens.