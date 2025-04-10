Forgive the mixed meats metaphor, but the beef Cody Bellinger has started with his chicken wings comments is heating up. The Yankees slugger (and former Dodger) needs to heed the timeless words of his former fellow Los Angeleno Ice-T and remember, “Don't hate the player, hate the game.”

Bellinger made all of upstate New York do a collective spit take this week when he said he was swearing off chicken wings for five years when a bad batch he ate on the road in Detroit gave him food poisoning.

He then added insult to injury by posting a joke pic to his Instagram Stories of a fresh batch of clearly sauced buffalo wings with the caption “Round 2!”

This was, to put it mildly, a buffalo faux pas — or buffalaux-pas, if you will — on a number of levels.

First off, Bellinger said himself the wings he ordered were plain — no sauce, no spice rubs, no flavor — so why is he throwing buffalo wings under the bus in his prank post?!

Secondly, you can't swear off chicken wings for five years when you play for a team whose state is home to the world's chicken wing capital — Buffalo, New York!

And third and most significantly, the true culprit in Bellinger's food poisoning clearly wasn't the chicken wings themselves… it's the fact that he ordered them in Detroit!!!

What on Earth did Bellinger expect?

You play half your games in New York, where good Buffalo wings can easily be shipped down to you from upstate in a matter of hours (heck, you can probably afford to Instacart it with what the Yankees are paying you).

So why in good heavens would you order wings on the road from a hotel in Detroit?

Maybe Bellinger hasn't lived in New York long enough yet to realize that you either get your chicken wings from an establishment in Buffalo, or you make them yourself with a bottle of Frank's Red Hot at home.

Cody Bellinger's initials-sharer Cory Booker recently pointed out in his record-breaking speech on the Senate floor that “”there's only one football team in New York and that's the Bills.”

If Cody Bellinger wants to go see the only football team in his new home state play in the offseason then, he best issue a mea culpa for the wings fiasco, and quick.