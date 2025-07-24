Currently in second place in the AL East, the New York Yankees are looking to make up ground. With the MLB trade deadline coming up in about a week's time, the market has moved along slowly. Can Yankees general manager Brian Cashman take advantage of the inactivity and strike a deal for Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez? According to ESPN's David Schofield, the Yankees will ultimately end up acquiring the slugger.

“General manager Brian Cashman has said the Yankees are “going to go to town” at the trade deadline, suggesting they need a starting pitcher, bullpen help and an infielder,” wrote Schoenfield. “The offense has been better again in July after scuffling in June, but Aaron Judge could still use some help. There is an air of desperation as well with the Yankees, as the Toronto Blue Jays passed them in the standings, and Suarez is clearly a perfect fit for their gaping hole at third.”

Suarez would certainly fill the void that the Yankees have at the hot corner. Although he's not the best defender, he would certainly be a massive upgrade over the current duo of Oswald Peraza and Jorbit Vivas at third. For a team that is chasing yet another postseason berth, bringing in Suarez (and perhaps a few more additions) would certainly move the needle in the right direction for Cashman and the Bronx Bombers.

Yankees need to boost third base for potential playoff run

Going into the season, it was clear that third base was a spot that needed to be solved. Cashman and the rest of New York's brass hoped that veteran DJ LeMahieu and Oswaldo Cabrera would man the position. However, LeMahieu couldn't recover from a calf injury and was released. Cabrera is out for the season due to an injury. At the moment, it's Peraza and Vivas, which isn't ideal.

Suarez would not only solidify third base, but he'd bring another strong bat into a lineup that really needs it. Team captain Aaron Judge has once again played up his previous MVP level, and other players have contributed throughout the season. However, a power bat like Suarez calling Yankee Stadium home would certainly be a fun sight to see.