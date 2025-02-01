The New York Yankees roster is looking very strong after a busy offseason where they made a lot of moves. But, it appears they may not be done quite yet.

The Bronx Bombers have reportedly inquired about former Los Angeles Dodgers utility man Kike Hernandez, per Mark Sanchez of the NY Post. The Yankees checked in on Hernandez last winter as well.

Hernandez is best known for his time with the Dodgers. He has always been a player who steps it up a notch in the postseason. The Puerto Rican hit .294 in the 2024 playoffs with two home runs en route to LA beating the Yankees in the World Series. However, Kike has struggled during the regular season across the last two years, slashing under .230.

While there's still a chance Hernandez lands back in Los Angeles, he could be an intriguing bench option for New York in 2025 given his ability to play all over the diamond. Kike played nearly every position for the Dodgers last season.

Although the Yankees did lose Juan Soto to their crosstown rivals in the New York Mets, the ball club brought in several valuable pieces. They handed Max Fried a record-breaking deal to join the rotation, traded for electric closer Devin Williams, acquired Cody Bellinger from the Chicago Cubs, and also signed veteran Paul Goldschmidt.

There is lots of reason to feel positive if you're a Yankees fan and although Kike could be a nice addition, it's not absolutely necessary, either. Nolan Arenado is still available for trade as well, while other infield free agents like Jose Iglesias and Yoan Moncada may be of interest to New York, as Sanchez mentioned. Perhaps even Luis Arraez, who is one of the best hitters in the game, could be an option considering the San Diego Padres' payroll situation is a mess.