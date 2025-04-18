The New York Yankees are riding a wave of optimism as spring turns to summer in the 2025 MLB season, with two cornerstone pieces, Giancarlo Stanton and DJ LeMahieu, inching closer to their return. Yankee Stadium is alive with anticipation, as fans dream of a lineup bolstered by the raw power of Stanton and the steady versatility of LeMahieu. Manager Aaron Boone's recent updates on both veterans have sparked hope that the Bronx Bombers could soon unleash their full potential in the AL East race.

Giancarlo Stanton has been sidelined since mid-February with tennis elbow in both arms, preventing the five-time All Star from swinging freely. However, manager Aaron Boone offered optimism before Sunday’s game against the San Francisco Giants, stating, “He’s getting close,” with Stanton currently hitting off a Trajekt machine, according to the New York Daily News. As Stanton actively heals from injury with optimism, his return date remains unconfirmed. Last October, he excelled, hitting seven home runs in 14 games and earning ALCS MVP honors despite the same injury. His return could impact the lineup, where rookie Ben Rice has capably filled the DH role, starting in 12 of his last 14 games with the New York Yankees. Stanton is unlikely to play outfield, having served solely as a DH last season, a role he may share with Rice upon return.

In the infield, DJ LeMahieu's recovery from a nagging left-calf injury is gaining traction. Boone shared Thursday that the 36-year-old could embark on a Minor League Rehab Assignment as early as next week, with further updates to follow. LeMahieu, speaking to NorthJersey.com's Pete Caldera on March 2nd, downplayed the injuries severity. “It's not anything major, but it's probably going to be a little bit” before he resumes full activities. In 2024, injuries limited him to 67 games, where he posted a career-low .204 batting average.

LeMahieu told the New York Post's Dan Martin, “I definitely feel very confident in myself. That hasn't wavered at all. But at the same time, I keep getting hit with setbacks. It's discouraging, for sure. I know I have something to give this team if I can stay healthy.” His spring debut against the Houston Astros, though a quiet 0-for-2, marked a cautious step forward.

The New York Yankees have weathered their share of injuries, with Stanton and LeMahieu being no strangers to the IL. Stanton has played over 120 games just one time in six years. Often hampered by hamstring or arm troubles. LeMahieu, a two-time batting champion, brings grit and flexibility, capable of manning multiple infield spots. Their returns could be a game-changer for a team with World Series aspirations.