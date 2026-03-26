It was Opening Day for the New York Giants, and they responded by shutting out the San Francisco Giants 7-0 at Oracle Park. While the Yankees pummelled Logan Webb, Max Fried was brilliant, tossing 6 1/3 shutout innings while allowing just two hits. Yankees' manager Aaron Boone raved about the performance, according to an article by Tim Keown.

“It's really a testament to just how good he is and how he can beat you in different ways. In some ways, it was a bit of a grind for him tonight, in and out of rhythm a little bit, but his arsenal is so vast, and he was a little effectively wild tonight,” Boone told Keown.

The Yankees jumped on Webb in the second inning, getting RBI singles by Jose Caballero (1) and Ryan McMahon (2). Then, Trent Grisham had a 2-RBI triple to balloon the lead to 5-0. The Yankees would tack on two more runs in the fifth, and that would be all the scoring needed in this game. The Yankees dominated the scoreboard, despite Aaron Judge going 0 for 5 in the season opener.

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Fried only needed 87 pitches to get into the seventh inning. Following his departure, Jake Bird tossed two shutout innings. Then, Brent Headrick and Camilo Doval finished the shutout with two scoreless innings.

It was a great start for a team that has high expectations. The Yankees' goal is to win the World Series, as it always is in the Bronx. In Game 1 of 162, everything went well, as the Bronx Bombers lived up to their name and routed the Giants in convincing fashion. The Yankees will have a day off before facing the Giants again on Friday, with Cam Schlittler taking the mound.