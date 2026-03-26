The New York Yankees began their 2026 season with a 7-0 thumping of the San Francisco Giants. As Judge chases Yankee legacy, he named three factors that could help propel the Yankees to the World Series as he sat down with Kevin Durant on the Boardroom.

Judge gave three names when discussing X-factors for this year's team. Those X-factors included Jazz Chisholm, Austin Wells, and Ryan McMahon.

When the Yankees acquired Chisholm from the Miami Marlins, it gave them a new burst of energy in a lineup that was mostly power bats. Judge pointed out that Chisolm had a great first year with the Yankees, hitting 31 home runs and stealing 31 baes. Additionally, he noted that this is a free agent season, and that might motivate him to take the next step.

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Judge praised Wells and credited his ability to learn every season. Notably, he pointed out that Wells does a good job of calling the game as a catcher. Judge predicted he would take the next step this coming season.

The Yankees acquired Ryan McMahon last season from the Colorado Rockies. Judge praised his glove but also indicated that there was potential for McMahon to hit well for the team this season. Ultimately, he believed that the third baseman could evolve while playing at Yankee Stadium and be one of the better bats in this lineup.

The Yankees fell short of their World Series goals last season. After ousting the Boston Red Sox in the Wildcard Round, they lost to the Toronto Blue Jays in the Divisional Series. Now, they will attempt to run it back and make a World Series run to finally give Judge a title he has chased for so long.