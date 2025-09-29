The dust has officially settled on the 2025 regular season, and the New York Yankees will head to the Postseason as the American League’s top Wild Card team. While many other players will rightfully receive much of the attention from fans and pundits ahead of Tuesday’s series opener against the Boston Red Sox, first baseman Paul Goldschmidt could be an under-the-radar player who may make a major impact.

New York has primarily used Goldschmidt against left-handed pitchers this season. The veteran has split time with Ben Rice, who has put together a stellar breakout campaign filled with flashy home runs and hard contact.

Even so, Goldschmidt’s contributions should not be discounted. He must provide professional at-bats and an overall maturity this October as the Yankees look to win their first World Series since 2009.

Paul Goldschmidt must stay true to himself at the plate

Across 145 games this season, Goldschmidt hit .274, mashed 10 home runs, collected 45 RBIs, and earned a .731 OPS. These marks pale in comparison to what the 38-year-old was able to do during his 2022 National League MVP season with the St. Louis Cardinals, but a deeper look at the metrics behind his performance in 2025 reveals a player who has a grasp on how to remain effective regardless of age.

According to Baseball Savant, Goldschmidt ranks in the 66th percentile in K%, the 76th percentile in Whiff%, and the 72nd percentile in xBA. The Wilmington native might not have an efficient power stroke at this moment in his career, but he has not lost touch with the approach that has made him a staple in MLB for over a decade.

Goldschmidt was never a pure power hitter. He hit 36 home runs with the Arizona Diamondbacks in 2013 and 35 long balls in 2022 with the Cardinals, but has historically been more touted for his contact-based approach.

Many first basemen might not have been able to hit .274 this late in their careers. The Yankees already boast several dangerous home run hitters and would benefit from Goldschmidt’s strengths in the tournament. New York won’t necessarily need him to flex vintage slugging power, but it will hope that he can put together professional at-bats and reach base at a high clip.

The Red Sox will likely start left-hander Garrett Crochet in Game 1, meaning Goldschmidt may be asked to deliver right out of the gate. Brendan Kuty of The Athletic also predicted that Goldschmidt could be the team’s leadoff hitter in the first game of the set.

Beyond any particular skill or outcome, the seven-time All-Star will have to provide a mature presence. New York has players such as Giancarlo Stanton and Aaron Judge will also have to fill this role. Still, Goldschmidt’s impact could be paramount, especially when considering his level of experience in comparison to the rest of the Yankees’ infielders.

Anthony Volpe, Ryan McMahon, Jazz Chisholm Jr., and the rest of New York’s infield could benefit from having a seasoned first baseman in the Postseason. While Goldschmidt has taken a step back in terms of range, he still can make challenging plays look routine on occasion. More importantly, he offers his younger and less experienced teammates a reason to believe that any errant throw will be snatched or picked at first base.

It could be argued that Goldschmidt's demeanor partially helped New York battle back after facing adversity earlier this summer.

“I think we’re just playing solid team baseball,” Goldschmidt told Fox Sports earlier this month. “When we were struggling, when we weren’t winning, nobody panicked. Everyone stuck together.”

The Yankees will need contributions up and down the roster against the Red Sox. If Goldschmidt remains true to the fundamentals that have made him successful, he might be able to start dreaming about his first World Series ring.