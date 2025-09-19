The New York Yankees are finally showing the form many expected when the season began, and veteran first baseman Paul Goldschmidt believes the turnaround is no accident. Goldschmidt said the team found success by sticking together during the toughest stretch of the year. With the Yankees now gaining ground in the AL East, the focus is on winning the division outright and steering clear of the AL Wild Card path.

Goldschmidt shared his perspective in an interview with Ken Rosenthal after New York’s 17-7 surge in its last 24 games. He credited the mindset inside the clubhouse for helping the team weather its struggles. “I think we’re just playing solid team baseball,” he explained. “When we were struggling, when we weren’t winning, nobody panicked. Everyone stuck together.” His comments reflect the confidence that has fueled the Yankees during their climb back into contention.

“I think we’re just playing solid team baseball. When we were struggling, when we weren’t winning, nobody panicked. Everyone stuck together.”@Ken_Rosenthal spoke with Paul Goldschmidt after the Yankees moved to 17-7 in their last 24 games pic.twitter.com/20OLJvx7tJ — FOX Sports: MLB (@MLBONFOX) September 19, 2025

Earlier in the season, the team faced questions about its offensive consistency and bullpen stability. A stretch of frustrating losses sparked doubt among fans. Yet Goldschmidt said the group never lost focus. “We knew we weren’t playing our best, but we continued to work and push forward,” he told Rosenthal. That steady approach allowed the Yankees to regain their identity and push through the grind of a long schedule.

Article Continues Below

The improvement has been clear on both sides of the ball. Pitchers have delivered timely outs, while hitters found balance throughout the lineup. Paul Goldschmidt has been central to that change, giving the Yankees a veteran anchor who understands how to navigate pressure. His presence in the middle of the order steadied the offense and reminded the clubhouse of the value of patience and trust.

Now, with momentum on their side, the Yankees are determined to keep climbing in the AL East standings. Securing the division crown would not only validate their turnaround but also allow them to avoid the risk of the AL Wild Card. For Goldschmidt, the message is simple: the work is not done. “It’s been good to have some good results last month, but we got a lot more work to do, and hopefully we can do it,” he said.

Can the Yankees seize the AL East crown and turn it into a back-to-back World Series appearance?