The New York Yankees have had stars define each era of the team. Aaron Judge is the player that leads the charge for the Yankees in the present thanks to his overwhelming power. New York begins a series against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field this weekend riding a four-game winning streak. However, Aaron Boone's star has some extra motivation to make history during the series.

Throughout his 10-year career with the Yankees, Judge has hit 331 home runs. He has a long ball in every single park in the league except Coors Field. However, is it also the only park he has yet to play a game in during his career. The only time New York played a series in Colorado was back in 2023, and Judge missed it with a toe injury, according to Sports Illustrated's Delilah Bourque.

Boone's star has a great chance to send a ball out of the stadium over the weekend. Coors Field is one of the most hitter-friendly parks in the league largely because of its elevation. Hitters have put on great performances at Colorado, but most of them are from the visiting team.

The Yankees' series against the Rockies is a clash between two teams at opposite ends of the league. New York is near the top of the American League standings while Colorado is has the worst record in Major League Baseball.

Crossing Coors Field off the list of parks would be another special achievement for Judge. The three-time AL MVP is the front runner to repeat in 2025, and he is near the top of the league in home runs yet again. The biggest step for Boone's best player this year is his average. Through 49 games and 187 at-bats, Judge has a .396 average at the plate, by far the best mark in the league.

All eyes will be on Judge every time he steps to the plate this weekend in Colorado. If he hits a home run against the Rockies, he will add another achievement to his career resume. However, he is chasing a bigger goal; avenging his World Series loss and winning his first championship. The Yankees fell short against the Los Angeles Dodgers in 2024, giving them more motivation for this season.

Judge is considered one of the most intimidating players in baseball, and he has a chance to prove it once again this weekend.