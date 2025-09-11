The New York Yankees looked to bounce back after a blowout loss to the Detroit Tigers on Tuesday. New York sent Carlos Rodon to the mound, and he gave them six strong innings. However, it was in the fifth inning that things went sideways. And the Yankees bullpen could not keep the Tigers offense at bay.

New York's bullpen allowed nine runs in three innings against Detroit on Wednesday night. This includes three home runs in the final two frames, with both Riley Greene and Kerry Carpenter going deep. The Tigers are now outscoring the Yankees 23-3 in two games. Unsurprisingly, the New York bullpen has reached a new low as a result.

This is the first time the Yankees bullpen has ever allowed nine or more runs in back-to-back games, according to Sports Reference's Katie Sharp. New York allowed 10 runs in the final three innings on Tuesday. This includes a nine-run seventh inning that saw Detroit send nine hitters to the plate without recording an out.

The Yankees loaded up on bullpen help at the MLB Trade Deadline at the end of July. However, it has not helped the team to this point. Since the All-Star Break, the Bronx Bombers own a bullpen ERA over 5.00.

Many are certainly concerned about the bullpen. Especially considering that the postseason will begin in a few weeks. Yankees manager Aaron Boone is not concerned about this group, though.

“Track record, stuff, who they are. Obviously, we gotta get a couple guys on track so we can create that depth that we have down there. You know, a bullpen ERA in short samples like that are a little misleading when you have a handful of games where it really gets away and it gets blown up,” Boone said, via SNY Yankees.

The Yankees will go again on Thursday as they look to take one game from the Tigers before hitting the road to take on their bitter rival, the Boston Red Sox, on Friday.