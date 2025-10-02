The New York Yankees evened their American League Wild Card series against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, 4-3. In what turned into another instant classic between the rival clubs, Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. proved to be the difference.

With the game tied 3-3 in the top of the seventh, Boston had men on first and second with two out. Masataka Yoshida hit a liner up the middle. Chisholm Jr., who had him shaded correctly, dove to his right and made the stop. His awkward throw to first base bounced, and Paul Goldschmidt was unable to pick it.

But Chisholm's ability to keep the ball in the infield kept Nate Eaton from scoring.

The next batter was Trevor Story, who had already hit a home run. On a 3-2 count, he drilled a fastball 400 feet to dead center, but came just short of the wall, ending the inning.

Then, in the bottom of the eighth, New York's at-bat seemed to be going nowhere. That was until the Yankees infielder worked a seven-pitch walk with two outs. That set the stage for Austin Wells' single down the right field line.

JAZZ CHISHOLM WAS LITERALLY FLYING. pic.twitter.com/prfARaF1ZG — Everything Yankees (@eyyankees) October 2, 2025

Chisholm Jr. was running on the pitch and flew around the bases. He just barely beat out Eaton's throw home for the eventual winning run. He was moving so fast that he was clocked with the fourth fastest from first to home in the postseason in the last 10 years (9.16 seconds), according to baseball historian Francys Romero.

Wells will obviously get due credit for the winning hit. But New York very likely would not have won this game without Chisholm Jr.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone came under fire after their Game 1 loss for not having him in the lineup. The Red Sox started ace lefty Garrett Crochet, forcing Boone to sit many of his lefty bats.

The Red Sox have not announced who will start Game 3 on Thursday. But you can bet dollars to donuts that Chisholm Jr. will be in the lineup.