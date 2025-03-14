When news broke that Gerrit Cole would be out of action for the 2025 MLB season after undergoing Tommy John surgery, fans of the New York Yankees wondered who would take the mound for their favorite club on opening day when the Bronx Bombers are set to take on the Milwaukee Brewers later this month.

Well, as it turns out, fans won't have to wait any longer, as on Friday, manager Aaron Boone made it official, announcing that Carlos Rodon would take the spot on March 27th at Yankee Stadium, according to Joel Sherman of the New York Post.

