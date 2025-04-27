The New York Yankees lost Juan Soto this offseason and needed to respond. Part of that response was a big trade for Milwaukee Brewers closer Devin Williams. But through ten appearances, Williams has been miserable. He has allowed ten earned runs through eight innings and has three three-run outings on his ledger. Yankees manager Aaron Boone stripped Williams of the closer role on Sunday and spoke with ESPN's Jorge Castillo about the change.

“I tell our players all the time, you make a career that's long enough and you're going to face some challenging moments,” Boone said before Sunday's doubleheader. “You're going to face some adversity along the way. And good news for Devin is he's got everything to get through this and come out better on the other side. And that's my expectation.”

Boone continued, “But, for right now, I think it's best for everyone that we pull him out of that role and try and start building some good rhythm and confidence and momentum and fully expect him to be a central figure for us moving forward.”

The Yankees need Williams to be the elite closer he was in the first five years of his career. But for now, they turn to their best reliever.

The Yankees turn to Luke Weaver

When announcing that Williams would not be the closer anymore, Boone tabbed Luke Weaver as the new closer. If you were making a list of the best relievers in baseball this season, Weaver would have to be on the list. He has not allowed a run through 13 innings with two saves and six holds.

Last year, Yankees closer Clay Holmes tied the all-time record for blown saves in a season. Boone refused to move him off the role, even when Weaver was dominating. Weaver earned his first save on September 6 against the Cubs and was their ninth-inning man in October.

Prior to his run with the Yankees, Weaver was one of the worst starting pitchers in baseball. From 2016-2023, he made 104 starts with a putrid 5.14 ERA. That came with the Cardinals, Diamondbacks, Royals, Reds, Mariners, and three starts with the Yankees. He broke camp as a long reliever last year and ended closing games in the World Series.

There is reason to be concerned about Williams, but Yankees fans should not be worried about Weaver in the ninth. He has proven in the last two seasons that he is one of the top relievers in baseball.