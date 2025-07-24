The New York Yankees are not having their best night trying to close out the pivotal series against the Toronto Blue Jays on Wednesday night. After getting a big win on Tuesday night to even the series thanks to a clutch home run by Ben Rice, the Yankees have squandered multiple opportunities to get a series victory north of the border and close the gap in the AL East.

Near the end of the game on Wednesday, frustration boiled over in the New York dugout. In the seventh inning, Blue Jays starter Chris Bassitt rung up Anthony Volpe looking with sinker above the zone that was called strike three, and Aaron Boone was not pleased.

The Yankees' skipper was tossed from the game after he chirped about the third strike call, and then he came out of the dugout to make his voice heard. Pitching coach Matt Blake was also thrown out of the game.

Aaron Boone is ejected from the game after not agreeing with this strike three call on Volpe pic.twitter.com/ndBig5BDlS — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 24, 2025

Boone was obviously frustrated with the call and the strikeout from Volpe just after the Yankees had given the lead back to Toronto, but he was also clearly frustrated with the game as a whole. New York is not playing its best baseball at all on Wednesday night and let multiple opportunities slip over the course of the evening.

Things came to a head in the fifth inning in a 2-2 game, when a poor throw to home plate by Max Fried allowed two Toronto runs to come in to score and put the Jays out in front. The Yankees played the rest of the game behind the 8-ball and eventually lost 8-4 to drop the series two games to one.

With this loss, the Yankees are now four games back of the Jays for the lead in the AL East, and Toronto has all of the momentum as the trade deadline approaches. The Yankees had the lead in the standings early in the year, but the Blue Jays have been playing better baseball recently and that showed in this series and especially in the decisive victory on Wednesday night.