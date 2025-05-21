The Aaron Boone injury update fans have been waiting for just dropped, and it's about one of the New York Yankees' biggest question marks. According to the Yankees manager, Giancarlo Stanton's injury recovery is nearing its final phase.

Boone told Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News, who shared the skipper's comments on X (formerly Twitter) with the following update.

“Giancarlo Stanton is toward the end game of his running program.”

No exact return date has been scheduled yet, but this progress suggests that Stanton could soon rejoin the Yankees lineup. The slugger has been out since Spring Training after dealing with tendinitis in both elbows. He also received platelet-rich plasma injections and skipped normal preseason prep. While a Stanton rehab assignment will likely be necessary, Boone said it may not take long given Stanton is returning solely as a designated hitter.

The Yankees placed Stanton on the 60-day injured list on May 1st, marking May 24th as the earliest possible date of activation. However, the team expects a mid-June return following a ramp-up process. The slugger took live batting practice about 10 days before Boone's most recent update.

Even without him, the Bronx Bombers are rolling offensively. Ben Rice has filled in admirably at DH, while Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge lead the charge. Judge, in particular, is posting MVP-level numbers, batting .401 on the season. Rice has chipped in nine home runs with a .250 average.

Still, Stanton's return could give the team another boost if he can stay healthy. He finished the 2024 season with 27 home runs and 72 RBIs in 417 at-bats. But trade rumors continue to circulate, including reported interest from the Mariners, raising questions about his long-term fit with the Yankees.

This Aaron Boone update brings hope, but also pressure. The countdown is on for the 35-year-old to prove he still belongs in a stacked Yankees lineup.