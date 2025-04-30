New York Yankees infielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. exited Tuesday night's clash against the Baltimore Orioles with what the team later described as right flank discomfort, triggering concerns of a potential right oblique injury. The incident occurred in the first inning after Chisholm fouled off the first pitch from Baltimore starter Kyle Gibson. Chisholm grimaced, stepped back from the box, and visibly reached toward his side — an ominous sign for a player who's just settling into his first full season in pinstripes.

Despite the apparent discomfort, Chisholm continued the at-bat and laced a double down the right-field line. However, after advancing to third base on an error, he was immediately replaced by pinch-runner Oswald Peraza. The decision to pull him was swift, with third base coach Luis Rojas signaling to the dugout, and Peraza eventually came around to score on an Anthony Volpe double.

Following the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone addressed the situation.

In a quote shared by Chris Kirschner on X (formerly Twitter), Boone said, “He's in pretty good spirits. He just told me, ‘I'm fine.' I don't know about that. We'll see what we have, but we're not gonna do anything immediately.”

Boone also admitted that an IL stint could be on the table, pending test results scheduled for Thursday, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

In his first full campaign in the Bronx, Jazz Chisholm Jr. is batting .181 with seven home runs and 17 RBIs over 30 games. While not lighting up the box score, his presence at second base has helped stabilize a position that has been a revolving door due to injuries. Should Chisholm land on the IL due to the right oblique injury, expect Boone to turn to Oswaldo Cabrera, Peraza, or Pablo Reyes — each a viable option with utility experience.

The Yankees injury update comes amid an explosive game in which New York launched four home runs in the first inning — the second time they've accomplished that feat this season. But the story now shifts to whether Chisholm will miss extended time, especially with right oblique injuries often being tricky for hitters to overcome.

For now, the Yankees — and their fans — await Thursday's test results, hoping their dynamic second baseman avoids a trip to the injured list.