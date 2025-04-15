New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. hasn't been hitting well so far in the 2025 MLB regular season, but one thing he's done since the beginning of the campaign is hit dingers.

During Monday night's series opener at the Bronx against the visiting Kansas City Royals, the 27-year-old Chisholm ripped another one for a home run in the fourth inning to tie the game's score at 1-1.

Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s 6th of the year ties the game and ties for the league lead in home runs 🤯 pic.twitter.com/80N29VLTad — MLB (@MLB) April 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

With that home run off of Royals starter Seth Lugo, Chisholm tied Yankees captain Aaron Judge and others for the most home runs to date this season. Chisholm, who entered the game hitting just .189 with a .704 OPS, also interestingly hit that home run against a pitcher he mostly struggled to deal with in the past. In fact, he is just 1-for-13 with five strikeouts and just a walk all-time in the big leagues against Lugo.

Chisholm got a strike on a curveball from Lugo in the first pitch before turning on an 86 MPH curveball for a 411-foot home run. His home run gave him a two-game homer streak, as he also had a blast in a 5-4 loss to the San Francisco Giants on Sunday at home.

Before that Giants game, the last time Chisholm went homer-less for eight consecutive games. He started the season on fire, hitting three home runs in the three-game series sweep of the Yankees against the Milwaukee Brewers late last March.

Fans also have lots of things to say about Chisholm's big blast against the Royals.

“Jazz always come through,” said a fan.

Another one said: “Chisholm's heating up, league's in trouble now. ⚾️”

“He’s batting .100 since calling the anti-torpedo crowd ‘idiots'. You can’t do that in baseball. It’s a superstitious sport, always has been always will be.,” commented another fan on MLB's post of Chisholm's homer.

“As a Mets fan I would already rather have this guy than Juan Soto,” read a different comment.

Hopefully for Chisholm, he will be effective as well at the plate on Tuesday when he faces off against Kansas City scheduled starter Michael Wacha, who's held him hitless in 13 at-bats in their career matchups in the big leagues.