Will Marcus Stroman pitch with the New York Yankees in 2025? After initially reporting to camp for his physical, Stroman has missed the first two days of workouts. Yankees manager Aaron Boone shared his thoughts on Stroman's absence, via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

“I knew he might be out the first couple days,” Boone told reporters. “But nothing changed with what I said to you guys about how I feel about where he's at mentally, physically. I certainly get how it all looks with the noise around it this winter… I do feel like, and I've even had communication with him last night, this morning, that he is ready to go mentally and physically. Hopefully he will be here in the next couple days.”

Boone alluded to the fact that Stroman does not have to show up yet, as he has until February 22 until he must report to training camp before spring training.

Will Marcus Stroman spend the 2025 season with Yankees?

Stroman has been mentioned in trade rumors. It is not known whether or not the rumors are playing a role in Stroman's absence, but it is something to monitor. Still, Boone seems to be confident that Stroman is “ready to go.”

The 33-year-old starting pitcher recorded a 4.31 ERA across 30 appearances in 2024, which was his first season in New York with the Yankees. Stroman, a two-time All-Star, added 113 strikeouts in 154.2 innings pitched. He is one of the better pitchers in the sport despite his lackluster 2024 ERA.

It remains to be seen if Stroman will spend all of 2025 with the Yankees. A trade could certainly come to fruition, but Boone's comments suggest that New York is expecting him to spend spring training with the ball club.

With that being said, there is no shortage of uncertainty around the situation at the moment.