No position gets streamed in fantasy football more than defense, with many managers hunting for a new D/ST unit each week. The Week 13 slate creates several intriguing matchups, which leaves no shortage of serviceable options, even late in the week.

The D/ST position can be frustratingly volatile, but many teams are set up for success. The Los Angeles Chargers figure to end the week near the top of the rankings in their matchup with the Las Vegas Raiders, who recently fired offensive coordinator Chip Kelly. The Seattle Seahawks also have a high ceiling against the struggling Minnesota Vikings, with the Los Angeles Rams and Denver Broncos also in fortuitous matchups.

However, only a handful of managers will benefit from those juicy matchups in each league. Those who did not luck out on the waiver wire will find themselves scouring the options on a Friday or Saturday night. Fret not, as many other week-winning options are still at hand in any league.

Almost no defense is worth holding onto week-to-week in 2025, forcing nearly every successful manager to frequently seek new options. Luckily, procrastinating fantasy football managers can still get rewarded in Week 13.

New Orleans Saints (at Miami Dolphins)

The New Orleans Saints' defense has quietly been a serviceable fantasy play over the last month. Since Week 8, Brandon Staley's group has produced 10 sacks, four turnovers and one touchdown, while allowing 22 points per game.

The Saints are still not going to be any manager's first choice, but they have a favorable matchup in Week 13. New Orleans faces the turnover-prone Miami Dolphins, who enter the matchup averaging 1.5 giveaways per game, tied for third-most in the league.

The Saints are also a zone-heavy defense, which plays into Tua Tagovailoa's weaknesses. The Hawaiian is an above-average passer against man-to-man coverage looks, but he struggles immensely against most zone schemes.

Miami Dolphins (vs. New Orleans Saints)

The Saints' defense finds itself in an advantageous position against the Dolphins, but the inverse matchup is even more fruitful on paper. Miami's D/ST unit has not been a reliable fantasy football unit in 2025, but it should have the upper hand in what could turn out to be a defensive battle.

The 2-9 Saints' offense has stalled out since inexplicably benching Spencer Rattler for Tyler Shough, averaging just 12.3 points per game over its last three games. Shough now prepares to make his first career start without veteran running back Alvin Kamara, who has been ruled out with a knee injury.

Shough has played poorly against any defense that isn't the Carolina Panthers, but he could be in for a particularly long night in Week 13. After struggling to force turnovers early in the year, Miami has six takeaways in its last four games.

Fantasy football managers have been targeting D/ST units against the Saints all season, and that should not change in Week 13, even if it means betting on a disappointing Dolphins team.

New York Jets (vs. Atlanta Falcons)

The New York Jets seemed to be mailing it in when they dealt Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams at the 2025 NFL trade deadline. Their defensive numbers have not been stellar in the three weeks since, but they face a significant decrease in competition in Week 13 against the Atlanta Falcons after a trio of juggernaut matchups.

The Falcons were unsurprisingly run-heavy in Week 12 without Michael Penix Jr. Atlanta fed Bijan Robinson and Tyler Allgeier 26 carries and racked up 129 rushing yards as a team.

While the Jets have struggled to contain the run all season, they have been much better since their Week 9 bye. New York has not allowed over 4.0 yards per carry to any running back who has fielded more than five carries since Week 10.

With the Falcons' defense posing a stiff test for Tyrod Taylor and the Jets' offense, expect a slow-paced, defensive-focused chess match. New York has not created much havoc in the backfield this year, but Aaron Glenn's man-heavy defense should take advantage of Kirk Cousins, who has struggled against similar matchups his entire career.

Indianapolis Colts (vs. Houston Texans)

The Indianapolis Colts have been a solid fantasy football defense all season and should be owned in most leagues. Yet, with managers dropping them ahead of a Week 12 clash with the Kansas City Chiefs, Lou Anarumo's group remains on most waiver wires.

The Colts' defense failed to reach double-digit fantasy points for the sixth consecutive game in Week 12. However, they are in for an ideal rebound matchup against the Houston Texans.

The Texans enter Week 13 riding a three-game win streak, but with two of the three victories coming against bottom-10 run defenses. Indianapolis brings the sixth-best rushing defense into the matchup and has been primarily beaten through the air.

While Davis Mills has looked better than C.J. Stroud under center in 2025, he has historically struggled against Cover 1 and Cover 2 sets. The Colts utilize such schemes at a high rate under Anarumo and are even more man-to-man-dependent with Sauce Gardner now in the mix.

Jacksonville Jaguars (at Tennessee Titans)

Savvy fantasy football managers have been targeting D/ST units against the Tennessee Titans all season and have no reason to stop in Week 13. Coming off a shaky outing against the Arizona Cardinals, Jacksonville is in a prime bounce-back spot.

Led by star linebackers Foyesade Oluokun and Devin Lloyd, the Jaguars boast the best run defense in the league. Jacksonville's defense tends to lose the passing battle, an area of the game in which Tennessee has not found much success this season.

The Jaguars were beaten by Jacoby Brissett through the air in Week 12, but that trend is unlikely to continue in Week 13. Rookie Cam Ward has yet to surpass 259 passing yards all season and will not begin to do so against a Jacksonville defense that will get star cornerback Jourdan Lewis back from a three-game absence.

The Jaguars can struggle to generate pressure and create turnovers, which has led to lackluster fantasy football production. They should have countless opportunities to change that in Week 13 against the Titans and should end the week as a top-10 fantasy defense.