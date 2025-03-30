The New York Yankees put on a show offensively over the weekend against the Milwaukee Brewers in the Bronx, with the use of the new “torpedo” bats and manager Aaron Boone spoke on the use of those bats, saying that is one of the many ways his team tries to win on the margins.

“That's just trying to be the best we can be,” Aaron Boone said, via ESPN. “That's one of the things that's gotten pointed out. I say to you guys all the time, we're trying to win on the margins, and that shows up in so many different ways.”

Yankees star Aaron Judge said he is not using the torpedo bat, but players like Anthony Volpe, Jazz Chisholm Jr. and Austin Wells have garnered attention for using them. New York's performance in Saturday's 20-9 win, followed by Sunday's 12-3 win, put the spotlight on these bats.

The Yankees hit a franchise record nine home runs on Saturday, with Judge hitting three of them. Wells, Volpe and Chisholm each added one of their own. Paul Goldschmidt, Cody Bellinger and Oswald Peraza hit home runs as well, though it is not known if they are using the new bats.

On Sunday, Judge homered again, giving the Yankees a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Ben Rice hit one later on, and Chisholm added two home runs.

The Yankees' hot offense will be tested in the next series against the Arizona Diamondbacks. On Tuesday, they will face new ace Corbin Burnes, followed by Zac Gallen on Wednesday. On Thursday, it will be Merrill Kelly going for the Diamondbacks. It will be interesting to see how the Yankees' offense performs in the coming week, given the great performances over the weekend and the attention on the torpedo bats that are beginning to surface around MLB, but prevalent with the Bronx Bombers.