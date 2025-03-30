The New York Yankees are breaking in new bats this season, and it's safe to say that they are working so far. The Yankees are two games into the season, and they have scored 24 runs in those first two contests. The bulk of the scoring came in Saturday's 20-9 beatdown against the Milwaukee Brewers. The new “torpedo” bats were working overtime in that one, and they helped get the Yankees off to a fast start. The first three pitches that Yankees hitters saw ended up in the seats. It was quickly 3-0, and the Yankees ended up hitting nine home runs. Yes, nine.

Yankees players are loving their new bats so far, but the Brewers haven't been big fans. Trevor Megill was not one of the pitchers who had to face the scorching-hot New York lineup on Thursday, but he did have some comments regarding the new bats.

“I think it's terrible,” Trevor Megill said to the New York Post. “We'll see what the data says. I've never seen anything like it before. I feel like it's something used in slo-pitch softball. It's genius: Put the mass all in one spot. It might be bush [league]. It might not be. But it's the Yankees, so they'll let it slide.”

So, what is it about these news bats that's different? They were invented by M.I.T. physicist Aaron Leanhardt, and centering the weight of the bat on the sweet spot is the trick.

“They're going to point to a location on the bat that is probably six or seven inches down from the tip of the bat,” Leanhardt said, according to an article from The New York Times. “That's where the sweet spot typically is. It's just through those conversations where you think to yourself, why don't we exchange how much wood we're putting on the tip versus how much we're putting in the sweet spot? That's the original concept right there. Just try to take all that excess weight and try to put it where you're trying to hit the ball and then in exchange try to take the thinner diameter that used to be at the sweet spot and put that on the tip.”

The Yankees were already known for being one of the best power-hitting teams in the league, and these new bats could elevate that strength to another level. We saw what this team is capable of on Saturday, and that was only the second game of the season. This Yankees offense is going to be dangerous this season.