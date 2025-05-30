New York Yankees star Jazz Chisholm Jr. is nearing his return after suffering a right oblique strain on April 29 in a loss to the Baltimore Orioles. An MRI the next day revealed “three high-grade tears,” placing him on the 10-day injured list. Manager Aaron Boone later said Chisholm would likely miss 4–6 weeks of action.

As part of his rehab, Chisholm is suiting up for the Yankees’ Double-A affiliate, the Somerset Patriots, in a game against the Akron RubberDucks. Boone emphasized that he wants Chisholm at third base when he returns. “I want him to work over there this week,” Boone explained (via Bryan Hoch of MLB.com). “We’ll keep that flexibility and make a decision one way or the other.”

Chisholm, for his part, remains upbeat. “Boone told me that he wanted me at third base. He really wanted me at third base. I’m a team guy. I’m here to win a ring, not to fight over positions,” Chisholm said in an interview with Max Goodman.

Since arriving from the Miami Marlins last July, Chisholm has mostly played third base, a position he had never handled before in his pro career. Still, Boone has praised his .940 fielding percentage. Chisholm briefly shifted back to second base after Gleyber Torres left the team.

While Chisholm has been out, the Yankees’ infield has taken hits. Third baseman Oswaldo Cabrera suffered a season-ending injury. Oswald Peraza stepped in but has struggled, batting just .165 over 34 games.

Chisholm says he’ll need only one or two more rehab games before rejoining the Yankees. His return is expected to bring a critical boost both at third base and in the lineup. His presence could help stabilize the infield and ignite the team’s playoff push as they chase another World Series title.

The Yankees sit comfortably atop the AL East standings, riding high after sweeping the Los Angeles Angels. Now, all eyes turn to their World Series rematch against the powerhouse Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, a clash sure to bring fireworks and test the Yankees’ championship grit.