The New York Yankees were forced to switch up their roster following Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s injury on Friday. Now, manager Aaron Boone officially released an expected return timeline, per Bryan Hoch of MLB.com.

Boone says Chisholm is expected to be out for 4-6 weeks. He sustained a right oblique strain during his first inning at bat against the Baltimore Orioles on Tuesday.

He was seen grabbing his side after hitting a foul ball off a pitch thrown by Kyle Gibson. Even though the Yankees staff tended to him, Chisholm remained in the game.

He managed to get a hit, and the Yankees went on to win 15-3. It was then that Boone first hinted that Chisholm was likely injured but said that Chisholm reassured him that all was well, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“He's in pretty good spirits,” Boone said. “He just told me, ‘I'm fine.‘ I don't know about that. We'll see what we have, but we're not gonna do anything immediately.”

Until his injury, Chisholm batted .181 with 19 hits, seven home runs, and 17 RBIs. Despite what his batting average implies, the Yankees are missing some key tangibles with his absence.

Jazz Chisholm's injury is a blow to the Yankees

Chisholm brings the Yankees a trifecta of speed, power, and solid defense. He is an explosive hitter who can hit power and drive in runs, even if he has difficulty hitting for average.

His absence is compounded by that of Yankees slugger Giancarlo Stanton, who is out on the 60-day injured list with tendonitis in both elbows. Therefore, there is a void left in the Yankees lineup in terms of added power.

Chisholm also exudes quickness and strength in the infield. His strong arm and sheer athleticism enable him to respond to situations and provide coverage with relative ease. He is also versatile in playing second base, shortstop, and third base.