The New York Yankees addressed a glaring need at third base by acquiring Ryan McMahon in a trade with the Colorado Rockies Friday. The Yankees were expected to upgrade the hot corner before the trade deadline this season. The team has received very little production from the position in 2025 and manager Aaron Boone believes McMahon can provide a fix.

“I know there’s real offensive potential in there. I know he’s had offensive success, as well as some struggles there over the last calendar year too,” Boone said of McMahon per SNY Yankees Videos.

“Seems like over the last month he’s really started swinging the bat like he’s capable of. Because he can impact the ball. He can control the strike zone. [Although] He’s had some swing-and-miss that probably hurt him a little bit,” Boone added.

The Yankees expect an offensive boost from new addition Ryan McMahon

McMahon had spent his entire nine-year career with the Rockies after debuting with Colorado in 2017. He was expected to develop into a star for the organization but, now in his age-30 season, McMahon has yet to reach those lofty expectations.

In 2025, the veteran third baseman is slashing .217/.314/.403. He has 16 home runs, 35 RBI, 42 runs scored and a 92 OPS+ in 100 games for a historically bad Rockies team. He also leads the National League with 127 strikeouts.

While McMahon’s stats don’t inspire tremendous confidence, he is on pace for his sixth-career 20-home run season. And, as Boone alluded to, McMahon has picked things up a bit offensively of late. Over his last nine games, the Yankees’ new infielder is slashing .313/.389/.750 with four home runs and nine RBI.

It was imperative that the Yankees added a third baseman. The hot corner has generated next to no offense for the team in 2025. And things got even worse after Oswaldo Cabrera's season-ending injury. New York is bottom-eight in the majors at the position in fWAR, RBI, slugging percentage and OPS.

While McMahon was the Yankees' backup plan if the team couldn’t work out a deal for Eugenio Suarez, he still represents an upgrade for New York.

And McMahon is one of the league’s better defensive third basemen. Given the Yankees’ recent struggles on defense, the sure-handed fielder is a welcome addition.

“He can really defend over there. Just the handful of times that we’ve played against them that I watch him, you’re like, ‘That’s what it should look like over there.’ He moves really well,” Boone said of McMahon.