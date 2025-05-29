On Wednesday night, the New York Yankees visited the Los Angeles Angels as part of their three-game series. While the Yankees won a hard-fought game 1-0 on the road with almost everyone on offense, besides Aaron Judge, struggling at the plate, the story of the game was not the play on the field but the antics of some of the fans.

A fan wearing an Aaron Judge jersey ran onto the field and learned the hard way that running across an MLB field in the middle of a game is not the best idea. The fan found his way on the field in the middle of the seventh inning, and security took him down and roughed him up after the fun he had.

The man, wearing a red cap with the cap backward, ran past stadium workers to the field. While running on the field, he almost collided with Yankees outfielder Cody Bellinger.

As he made his way to right field, he tried to jump over the railing to escape the security workers, but he could not escape all of them, and the authorities grabbed him and ripped him from the stands. It's not known if he was arrested or kicked out of the game, but he missed out on the Yankees winning.

Yankees looking ahead to World Series rematch

The Yankees are the second-best team in the AL, only behind the Tigers in their performance this season, with a 35-20 record. In comparison, the Angels are having a rough season and have been inconsistent with a 25-30 record.

The Yankees swept their three-game series against the Angels in Southern California. Still, they'll stay in California for the weekend with a series against the Dodgers on deck, a rematch of the previous season's World Series.

The Dodgers—Yankees World Series rematch is one of the most anticipated of the MLB season so far. Hopefully, any more SoCal Yankee fans who make their way to Dodger Stadium will behave better, watch the series from the stands, and avoid jumping out onto the field.