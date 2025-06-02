The New York Yankees are coming off a series loss in a World Series rematch to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Hollywood this past weekend. The Dodgers took the first two games, and the Yankees, on Sunday Night Baseball, avoided the sweep with a big win.

Yankees' star Aaron Judge had an exclusive with USA Today's Bob Nightengale. In the interview, Judge discusses various aspects of his legacy, the team, the World Series loss, and, notably, Tom Brady.

Judge is a player who is at the top of his game and his level of power, despite being at age 33, won't be slowing down anytime soon. If Judge wants to keep this up until he is 40, he will need to make sure he can remain healthy.

Aaron Judge highlights Tom Brady as a ‘great example' for his future

“Tom Brady is a great example,” Judge said. “Every year, he tried to get a little bit better. He was still winning Super Bowls in his 40s, and doing some special things. It’s all about staying on the field.”

Article Continues Below

Judge then expanded on his message about Brady.

“I never wanted to be a guy who was a liability. The contract that I signed, I wanted to be a guy that helps this team win all the way until the last year. … I’ll try to make adjustments and put myself up there as one of the better players that helps this team win.”

There is no question that Judge will do what he can to try and help the Yankees win a World Series. To be considered one of the best baseball players of all time, you need a championship in your trophy case. Judge is, without a doubt, one of the top Yankees' hitters of all time, and that is saying a lot, considering the years and years of enriched history.

On Tuesday, Judge and the Yankees will host the Cleveland Guardians in another playoff rematch, this time from the ALCS.