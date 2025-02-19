New York Yankees' star player Aaron Judge is not one to shy away from the spotlight. But this time, he's teasing the potential opportunity of joining Team USA in 2026 for the World Baseball Classic. If he follows through, it would mark Judge's first appearance in the prestigious international tournament.

“I think that’d be pretty fun. It’d be cool to represent your country,” Judge said to Deesha Thosar when discussing the opportunity to play for Team USA.

While Judge has never participated in the WBC, the 2026 event presents a prime opportunity for the Yankees’ slugger to take his talents to the global stage. His comments come in the wake of Team USA’s impressive performance in the 2023 WBC, where they reached the finals but fell short to Japan.

Despite the loss, Judge sees the tournament as a chance to make a statement.

“They made it to the finals, but they didn’t win it. So we gotta win it,” he said.

All eyes on WBC 2026

Judge’s potential participation in the WBC would be a major boost for Team USA, bringing his powerful bat and leadership to the lineup. As one of the most feared hitters in Major League Baseball, Judge’s presence could provide the team with the offensive firepower needed to secure the championship.

It could also lead to something special—like assembling a Marvel-esque team. Much like the 2024 U.S. men's basketball Olympic squad, which brought together a blend of superstars and rising talents, Judge’s star power might convince more top-tier players to join the roster.

Though Team USA may not have the same established collection of superstars in the WBC, Judge could serve as the catalyst, attracting the best in the game.

With the 2026 tournament still a few years away, Judge’s openness to the idea has already created excitement for those who are eager to see the Yankees’ captain wear the red, white, and blue. If he commits, it could be the key to Team USA claiming the WBC title and bringing the trophy home.