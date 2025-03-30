The New York Yankees have been one the best power hitting teams in baseball throughout the past few seasons, but they have been on a different level during their opening series against the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees have been led by their star, Aaron Judge, who has already hit four home runs. New York hasn't even finished its third game of the season. Judge hit three home runs on Saturday, and he has one in Sunday's game as well. He is the first Yankee ever to have four homers in the first three games of the season.

“Aaron Judge is the first Yankee in franchise history to hit four home runs in the first three games of the season,” Talkin' Yanks said in a post.

Aaron Judge has had an incredible career with the Yankees so far, and he is keeping pace with one of the best to ever do it in the Big Apple: Babe Ruth.

“After his 1st inning HR, Aaron Judge has 319 HRs in 996 career games,” Bob Nightengale said in a post. “Babe Ruth hit 321 HRs in his first 1,000 games with the Yankees.”

Judge has been on fire to start the season, and so has the rest of the Yankees lineup. On Saturday against the Brewers, New York ended up launching nine home runs en route to a 20-9 victory. The first three pitches that the Yankees faced ended up in the seats. It was a historic performance by the Yankees' bats.

Last season, Judge ended up finishing the season with 58 home runs. He was four shy of his American League single-season record of 62 set back in 2022. With four homers in his first three games, he is on pace to destroy his own record, and also the MLB single-season record of 73, set by Barry Bonds.

We have to expect Aaron Judge to slow down at some point. He is averaging over one home run per game, and that's not realistic. Still, this is an incredibly impressive start for one of the league's best sluggers, and he seems poised for another special year.