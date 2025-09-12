Ever since he first debuted in the major leagues, New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has proven to be an anomaly. It is not every day that a baseball player stands 6-foot-7, never mind an elite player. But early in his career, it was clear that Judge was a future star.

His assault on the record books did not take long. Judge broke Roger Maris' record for the most home runs in American League history with 62 home runs in 2022.

And on Thursday night, he made another piece of history.

Aaron Judge with not 1, but 2 HOME RUNS on the night for the Yankees 🔥 That's also career HR No. 361!pic.twitter.com/3wwPuAPrho — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 12, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees are hosting the Detroit Tigers in a potential playoff preview. With New York leading 3-1 in the bottom of the third, Judge took Tigers reliever Sawyer Gipson-Long deep for his second home run of the night. More importantly, it was the 361st of his career.

That tied the legendary Joe DiMaggio for the fourth most in franchise history. Judge now trails only Babe Ruth (659), Mickey Mantle (536), and Lou Gehrig (493).

Just for good measure, his teammate, Giancarlo Stanton, also went deep two batters later.

The Bronx Bombers are flexing their muscles in the final game of a three-game set. The Yankees are looking to salvage the final game after being absolutely demolished 12-1 and 11-1 in the first two games of the series.

But this game's importance goes beyond just avoiding a sweep.

Entering the night, the Yankees are tied with the Boston Red Sox atop the AL Wild Card race. The two rivals are set to kick off a three-game series this weekend in Boston.

Both teams were 3.5 behind the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East. However, Toronto already won earlier Thursday, defeating the Houston Astros, 6-0.

If Judge continues to see the ball as well as he appears to be doing right now, the division is very much up for grabs.