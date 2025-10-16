The New York Yankees are back in the national conversation, but this time it’s not about the AL pennant race. HBO Max has officially announced “Alex vs. A-Rod,” a new three-part sports docuseries premiering November 6, 2025. The series explores the identity split between Alex Rodriguez, the man, and A-Rod, the myth, diving into his rise, fall, and ongoing legacy.

The documentary on the former Yankees third-baseman offers an unfiltered look into his career, from teenage phenom to baseball icon, and later, scandal-plagued star seeking redemption. Each episode of the series tracks key chapters of his story, from his early days with the Seattle Mariners to his massive contract with the Texas Rangers, and then his turbulent years with the Yankees. These chapters set the foundation for a reflective narrative about fame, pressure, and forgiveness.

The docuseries also sheds light on how Rodriguez balanced intense media attention with personal struggles off the field. From navigating locker room dynamics to managing a carefully crafted public image, the project aims to go beyond headlines and show how fame, failure, and legacy collided during his controversial time in baseball.

The Network took to its official X (formerly known as Twitter) to release a preview of the series, building early buzz and strong fan reaction within hours of posting.

“There’s A-Rod, and there’s Alex. Exploring the dualities of one of the most prolific figures in sports, #ALEXvsAROD premieres November 6 at 9 pm on HBO Max.”

The second episode of the HBO Max sports docuseries focuses heavily on the A-Rod scandal, highlighting the fallout from performance-enhancing drug use, media scrutiny, and his 2009 redemption during the Yankees World Series title run in 2009. The final part follows Rodriguez’s suspension, comeback, and emergence as a business figure and commentator.

Directed by Gotham Chopra and Erik LeDrew, the series features interviews with Derek Jeter, Ken Griffey Jr., Michael Kay, and Rodriguez’s family. With nearly 500,000 trailer views in 48 hours, the Rodriguez documentary is already stirring debate among baseball fans and critics.

As one of the most polarizing players in Yankees history, the three time MVP's story continues to evolve. With this HBO Max docuseries, viewers may finally get to decide which version of the man—Alex or A-Rod—they believe in.