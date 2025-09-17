The New York Yankees bounced back Tuesday night with a thrilling 10-9 win vs. the Minnesota Twins, fueled by the return of shortstop Anthony Volpe after a week-long absence. His presence provided a much-needed spark after the team was shut out 7-0 in Monday’s series opener.

Volpe had been sidelined with a left shoulder injury that required a cortisone injection, but he made an immediate impact in his return—going 2-for-4 with a double, a walk, an RBI, and scoring twice in Tuesday’s Game 2 win. The 24-year-old infielder’s presence adds crucial depth to a Yankees lineup still searching for steady production in the bottom third.

Following the win, YES Network’s Meredith Marakovits spoke with Volpe about what it felt like to return to action and what he had been working on during his time sidelined. The network later shared the interview on its official X account (formerly known as Twitter) page.

Anthony Volpe joins @M_Marakovits to describe what it was like for him to be back in the lineup. Watch LIVE on YES & The Gotham Sports App: https://t.co/sWMqNZ0hci pic.twitter.com/TsDI1kShUe — YES Network (@YESNetwork) September 17, 2025

Volpe admitted it hasn't been easy sitting out during the stretch run.

“It’s tough to watch on the side. But I mean a lot of credit goes to the training staff and Boonie. Trying to just manage it as best as we can and it’s just good to get out here and help the team get a win.”

She also asked him about adjustments he had worked on during his downtime.

“Same stuff, just finding moves that work and feel good and, yeah, helps when you feel better.”

Volpe had been surging prior to the injury, batting .280 with a 1.035 OPS over a 14-game stretch following the All-Star break. His return couldn’t have been more timely, as the AL Wild Card race continues to tighten with only 11 games left on the club's 2025 schedule.

Tuesday’s win moved New York to 84-67, tightening its hold on the top spot in the AL Wild Card race. With a two-game lead over the Houston Astros and a 2.5-game cushion over the Boston Red Sox, the club remains in control as the postseason nears. The Yankees vs. Twins series is now tied 1-1, and with Game 3 set for Wednesday, momentum is on the line as the Pinstripes aim to close out the series with a statement win.