New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe has been battling a shoulder injury. Nevertheless, Yankees GM Brian Cashman staked a claim that he was still his shortstop, per Chris Kirschner of The Athletic.

“Yeah, I think he's a good player, Boone said. “This year notwithstanding, I think he's got a lot of positive abilities and, this year notwithstanding, he's had a tough stretch. I think he's someone that we can count on and we believe in, but acknowledging at the same time, this isn't the season that we expected or he expected, but that doesn't change our viewpoint of what he's capable of. I think he's a really talented guy, and I think he has a chance to be a positive impact on us.”

On Friday, Volpe was not in the lineup for the Yankees' first game of a three-game series against the Boston Red Sox.

As of now, the Yankees are in the heat of a fierce playoff race. Currently, they are 81-65 and are behind the Toronto Blue Jays by three games in the American League East. At the same time, the Yankees are in a tight battle with the Red Sox for the AL Wild Card.

Also, Volpe is batting .206 with 103 hits, 19 home runs, and 70 RBIs. On Thursday, the Yankees didn't put him into the lineup due to a recent slump and ongoing battles with injuries.

Furthermore, manager Aaron Boone was criticized for not properly handling Volpe's injury.

Where does Anthony Volpe go from here with the Yankees?

Whatever happens from this point on, Volpe will have to undergo a recovery during the postseason. The notion that he would have to undergo surgery hasn't been ruled out.

If he does undergo surgery, Volpe will likely have to endure a months-long recovery. Thus, he would expect to return to the middle part of the 2026 season.

Furthermore, there could be a chance he would change his positioning from shortstop to possibly second base. This could help relieve stress on his shoulder.