The New York Yankees are right back in the AL East standings race — and rookie Ben Rice delivered the biggest swing of the series Tuesday night. His ninth-inning solo blast off of Toronto Blue Jays closer Jeff Hoffman helped New York escape with a gritty 5-4 win at Rogers Centre, snapping a five-game losing streak to Toronto and trimming the division gap to just three games.

Rice’s go-ahead home run came at a pivotal moment. After the Yankees squandered a 4-1 lead and allowed the Blue Jays to tie the game late, they needed a spark. Rice, who struck out against closer Jeff Hoffman to end Monday’s loss, delivered when it mattered most. Speaking to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News following the win, Rice broke down his mindset at the plate in that pivotal moment.

“I’m always ready to go first pitch, no matter what,” Rice told Phillips. “It just depends on what I’m looking for. In that situation, I was looking for something up in the zone to drive and was able to get it.”

It was the 26-year-old slugger's 15th homer of the season and a redemptive swing for a rookie who continues to show the kind of mental toughness the Yankees need. He credited a mid-game adjustment, talking video with teammate Jazz Chisholm Jr., for helping him simplify his swing and focus on driving the ball.

Early in the game, Chisholm provided the first jolt — a three-run homer in the first after a leadoff double from Cody Bellinger, who continued his own standout season. Bellinger added a solo shot in the fifth, two doubles, and a pair of key catches in the outfield to support the pitching staff.

On the mound, rookie right-hander Cam Schlittler battled through five innings, escaping a bases-loaded jam in the second. The Yankees bullpen held firm with strong efforts from Luke Weaver, Ian Hamilton, and Devin Williams, who closed out the win despite a 30-pitch effort.

But the game wasn’t without flaws. Shortstop Anthony Volpe’s defense remains a concern. His 13th error of the year — tied for the MLB lead — came in the sixth, allowing Toronto to mount their comeback.

The victory served as a reminder of the Yankees’ resilience. They spent most of the spring holding onto the lead in the AL East, but recent struggles have forced them into chase mode. With the trade deadline fast approaching, performances like Rice’s clutch home run, Bellinger’s all-around impact, and Schlittler’s poise on the mound suggest the Yankees might already have some of the answers they need. For a team still in the thick of the playoff race, the energy and momentum from this win came at a perfect time.