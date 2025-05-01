The New York Yankees continue to await the return of Giancarlo Stanton. The veteran slugger started the season on the injured list with tendonitis in both elbows. While Stanton was able to take some batting practice swings, indicating progress in his recovery, there is still no timeline for his return to the lineup.

With Stanton on the shelf, the Yankees took the opportunity to add depth to the outfield. New York claimed Bryan De La Cruz off waivers from the Atlanta Braves, according to the team’s official account on X. The Yankees moved Stanton to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.

Stanton had been on the 10-day injured list since the start of the season. The move to the 60-day IL doesn’t affect his return to the Yankees as it’s retroactive to when he first landed on the injured list. So Stanton would be eligible to rejoin the team in May if he’s healthy enough to do so.

De La Cruz, meanwhile, has been optioned to the Yankees’ Triple-A affiliate. The veteran outfielder signed a one-year contract with the Braves this offseason. He began the year in the majors as Atlanta needed help in the outfield with Ronald Acuna Jr. still recovering from an ACL tear and new addition Jurickson Profar serving an 80-game suspension for PEDs.

De La Cruz received playing time with the Braves until Alex Verdugo was ready to join the team. Verdugo signed with Atlanta late in the spring and needed extra time to get into game shape. Once he was up to speed, De La Cruz was optioned to Triple-A Gwinnett.

In 16 games with the Braves, De La Cruz slashed a meager .191/.240/.213. However, he’s been more productive at the plate throughout his five-year career with a .251/.295/.402 slash line. De La Cruz also possesses some power as he hit 21 home runs in 2024.

The Yankees added De La Cruz for his positional versatility, as he can play all three outfield spots. At the moment, New York’s outfield is full with Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez all vying for playing time.

The Yankees are content to give De La Cruz regular at-bats in Triple-A for the time being but the team could call on him if necessary as the season unfolds. The addition of a right-handed hitting, versatile outfielder could pay dividends for the Yankees.